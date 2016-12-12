Three Indonesians safe, boat sinks in Kukup waters

Posted on 12 December 2016 - 11:06pm Last updated on 12 December 2016 - 11:16pm

JOHOR BARU: A foreign boat laden with 5,300 mangrove logs sank in the waters of Pulau Kukup, Pontian, early today.

However, all its crew of three Indonesian nationals were rescued after they were found drifting by members of the public including local fishermen, soon after.

Johor Baru district Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director (Operations), Iskandar Ishak said the incident took place at 3am when the boat was heading to Batu Pahat from Batam, Indonesia.

The boat sank after water poured into the boat when it was hit by big waves during a storm, he said in a statement, here, today.

The MMEA mounted a search-and-rescue operation after receiving a report on the incident from the Permas police station, Kukup, he added. — Bernama