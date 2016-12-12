Two siblings missing in boat mishap in Song

SIBU: Two siblings are feared drowned while four adults and a child are safe when a boat sank near Temalat, Song this evening.

The seven-year-old boy and his nine-year-old sister went missing when a long boat helmed by their grandfather, Augustine Gani, 62, sank during inclement weather marked by heavy rain and strong winds about 4.30pm.

Song district acting police chief, ASP Balie Jelian said at the time of the mishap, the siblings were with three women and another child, and were heading home from their farm to their longhouse in Rumah Nyulang, Temalat.

He said a search and rescue (SAR) operation was underway.

"We believe the boat was overloaded when it sank. The SAR was stopped at 6pm as darkness fell and will be continued at 7am tomorrow," he added. — Bernama