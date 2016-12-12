Body of man found under Pasir Mas bridge

Posted on 12 December 2016 - 11:09pm Last updated on 12 December 2016 - 11:16pm

KOTA BARU: The semi-decomposed body of a man was found under the Sungai Kelantan bridge at Kampung Tendong in Pasir Mas here today.

Kota Baru police chief ACP Baharom Abu said a passing cyclist spotted the body floating along a pile of wood and garbage about 9.30am.

"The man was believed to have died more than three days ago," he told reporters here today.

He said the body was sent to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here, adding the police had not received any missing person report.

Meanwhile, the cyclist, Mohd Erman Abdullah, 25, said he stumbled on the body when he stopped to take a "selfie" photo on the bridge. — Bernama