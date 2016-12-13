Two students drown while bathing at Pantai Seberang Takir

KUALA NERUS: The bodies of two Form One students who drowned while bathing at Pantai Seberang Takir, here, has been found.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department chief Che Shaari Abdullah said both victims, aged 13, were swimming with two other friends this afternoon when the incident happened.

The body of Mohd Mujahid Mohd Zuni, from Seberang Takir, was found by divers at 6.03pm while the body of Ahmad Baihaqi Nor Shariman was found at 10.35pm.

"Mohd Mujahid's body was found about 10m from where he had gone missing while the body of Ahmad Baihaqi was found about 500m away," he said here today.

According to Che Shaari, the search and rescue operation involved 26 personnel, including seven scuba divers, nine policemen and six from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. — Bernama