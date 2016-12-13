Sultan Muhammad V leaves for KL to ascend throne as Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Posted on 13 December 2016 - 09:55am Last updated on 13 December 2016 - 11:12am

KOTA BARU: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, left today for the federal capital to ascend the throne as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year reign.

Sultan Muhammad V, who was elected as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong by the Conference of Rulers at its 243rd meeting in October, will be proclaimed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after taking his oath of office and signing the instrument of proclamation at Istana Negara.

The tradition-rich ceremonial departure of the Sultan from Istana Negeri, Kubang Kerian, here began at 7.50am.

The Regent and Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra and Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob were among the dignatories who accompanied Sultan Muhammad V to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa.

Thousands of people of various races, waving the Kelantan and 'Jalur Gemilang' national flags, lined the 14km route from Istana Negeri to the airport.

The motorcade of Sultan Muhammad V proceeded to the airport through Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, Jalan Pekeliling and Jalan Tok Guru.

Cultural performances were staged at 11 locations along the route.

The special aircraft carrying Sultan Muhammad V and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, as the minister-in-attendance, took off from the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport at 9.12am. — Bernama