Sultan Muhammad V arrives to ascend throne as 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong

SEPANG: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, arrived at Bunga Raya Complex, KL International Airport (KLIA), for the swearing in ceremony and signing of the instrument of office as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Muhammad V arrived at 10.16am and was welcomed by Raja Muda Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, Tengku Laksamana Selangor, Tengku Sulaiman Shah and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, as Chairman of the Special Committee, and his wife Datin Seri Raya Erom.

His Majesty passed by a static honour guard comprising two officers and 26 men of 1st Unit Royal Ranger Regiment led by Captain Mohd Hafiz Mohamad Noor, and proceeded in a motorcade to Parliament Square for the ceremonial welcome.

Sultan Muhammad V,47, was elected as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the 243rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in October.

The meeting also elected the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, as the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In KUALA LUMPUR, the arrival of Sultan Muhammad V at Parliament Square at 11am was greeted by 'nafiri' music performed by 14 members of the Army Royal Ceremonial Ensemble.

Sultan Muhammad V was welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

His majesty was then escorted to the royal dais past an honour guard of lance bearers as the main honour guard stood in salute and the 'Negaraku' (national anthem) was played by the central band of Royal Malay Regiment led by Captain Muhammad Nor Azizan Yahya.

Simultaneously, the colours of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong were hoisted, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Sultan Muhammad V then inspected a guard-of-honour comprising four officers and 103 men of 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment led by Major Mohd Riduan Basheer.

Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri recited prayers and this was followed by the royal honour guard standing in salute and the playing of the 'Negaraku'.

Sultan Muhammad V then left for Istana Negara in Jalan Duta to attend the 244th (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in conjunction with the taking of the oath of office and signing of the instrument of office as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama