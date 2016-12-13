Farmer arrested for beating wife over cold food

MIRI: A poultry farmer was detained by police for allegedly beating his wife with a belt and cane in Kampung Jagus Lambir, here.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said the 33-year-old suspect had hit the victim, aged 34, at about 4pm on Sunday as he was angry after being served cold food.

"When the victim decided to give the dish to the dog, the suspect became angry and struck the complainant with a belt and cane," he said, here, today.

Khoo said the victim, a housewife, suffered bruises and scratches on her legs, arms and body.

"The victim has often been beaten by the suspect," he said, adding the suspect was being remanded for three days until Thursday. — Bernama