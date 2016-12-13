Chow: Sand dredging activities at Tanjung Bungah shoreline a must

GEORGE TOWN: Sand dredging activities at the Tanjung Bungah shoreline is a must to clear river mouths blocked by sand, said Penang Local Government, Traffic and Flood Mitigation committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

Despite protests by residents, Chow said the works will be ongoing for around two more weeks until the end of this month before any conservation work takes place.

He said dredging works will also ensure proper river flow especially in Sungai Kelian, Sungai Emas and Sungai Kechil located in the vicinity.

Chow who spoke to reporters after visiting the Batu Ferringhi beach beautification project site here today said the scenic view of the coastline will return to normal once the dredging work is completed.

Residents along the coastline had reportedly protested against the dredging works in front of their homes.

Penang Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) district engineer Haslinda Mohd Hamran said conservation work along the coastline is expected to take a week to complete.

She also said the beach beautification project in Batu Ferringhi is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.