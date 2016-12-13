Taxi touts offering illegal cab services charged by SPAD

Posted on 13 December 2016 - 03:10pm Last updated on 13 December 2016 - 05:55pm

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) today charged seven ticket touts at a magistrates' court here for wooing consumers to use illegal taxi services.

The seven - Tee Chin Seng, 58, Chai Min, 58, Syed Mohd Shafiq Syed Hanafi, 22, Ang Wei Jin, 67, Saiful Nizam Rosman, 22, M. Murly (Murly a/l Muniandy), 40 and Mohd Esa Malik, 50 - pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined RM500 each.

They were charged under Section 205(1) of the Land Transport Act 2010 for wooing passengers to use illegal taxi services. The Act provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail of not more than five years or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Salina Omar imposed the RM500 fine or in default three months jail after they admitted to the charge.

All the accused were unrepresented.

The case was prosecuted by SPAD prosecuting officer Saniayati Andi Mansor.

In the same court, Yang Fong Kow , 66 , was charged under Section 16 of the Land Transport Act 2010 for illegal taxi operation.

She was said to have committed the offence at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, at 4.30pm on Nov 8 this year.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge which carries a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term of one year or both upon conviction.

The court set Jan 17 next year for re-mention with no bail granted.

Outside the court, a Johor SPAD spokesman said they have taken to court 24 ticket touts and 25 illegal taxi operators so far this year.

He said they were picked up in the special operation codenamed " "Prasit & Tegas" between September and October this year at Jalan Jin Qui, around Johor Baru causeway, city centre, Larkin Terminal, KSL and shopping malls.

"The operation was carried out following public complaints," he added.