PETALING JAYA: The first phase of the much anticipated Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line One will commence operations on Friday.

The first phase, which covers 12 stations and spanning 23km from Sungai Buloh to Semantan along the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (MRT SBK) Line is part of the government's push for more rail transport links in the city centre.

The 12 stations are Sungai Buloh, Kampung Selamat, Kwasa Damansara, Kwasa Sentral, Kota Damansara, Surian, Mutiara Damansara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Phileo Damansara, Pusat Bandar Damansara and Semantan.

Phase Two of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line (running 28km along 19 stations from Semantan to Kajang), meanwhile, is scheduled for operations beginning July 2017.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak even tweeted on the much anticipated launch with an accompanying promotional video of the MRT.

"What the @barisanasional government has promised, we deliver. This Dec 16, @MRTMalaysia will be the latest icon in the capital, benefiting the rakyat," he said.

Each MRT train serving the line will be made up of four cars and can accommodate up to 1,200 passengers per trip, with daily ridership estimated to be about 400,000 when Phase Two is completed.

Commuters also need not worry about missing a train in the morning with trains expected to run at a frequency of 3.5 minutes during peak hours.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has announced that the fare will start from as low as RM1 for a single stop and topping out at RM5.50 based on the cashless fare structure for the full distance between Sungai Buloh and Kajang (31 stations).

The cash fare structure will begin at RM1.10 with the maximum being RM6.40.

For Phase One from Sungai Buloh to Semantan, meanwhile, commuters will be charged RM3.40 for the full 12 stations on the cashless structure and RM3.90 for cash.

The public can obtain the full details on the MRT fare structure through Rapid KL's official website at www.myrapid.com.my, as well as all MRT stations.

Rapid Rail Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zohari Sulaiman, in a statement last month, also confirmed that some 120 MRT feeder buses would be deployed on 26 routes to service the 12 stations between Sungai Buloh and Semantan.