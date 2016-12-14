Selangor to work with other states next year to minimalise water disruption

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state government will work closely with other state governments and relevant agencies to ensure that the issue of water disruptions is minimalised next year.

State executive councillor for infrastructure and public utilities, modernisation of agriculture and agro-based industry Zaidy Abdul Talib said that such a measure is important to ensure the water resources for the water treatment plants in Selangor will not be polluted.

"Although water pollution is something beyond the state government's control especially if it happens outside the state, we will still ensure that we do our best in taking some proactive action to prevent it from happening," he said after opening the 29th Malaysian district water engineers' action committee annual meeting and water conference 2016 today.

At the same time, he added they have also enhanced and improved, among others, the communications and reporting systems following several water disruption incidents this year.

Zaidy also said that as long as the problem was within the state government's control, they would try their best to prevent it and if it was beyond their control they will make the necessary enhancement or improvement.

On the conference, he hoped the participants could share their knowledge and experience and come out with solutions that could assist the state government in tackling the water issues.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is the host for this year's conference on the theme "Towards an Efficient Water Supply Service."