Sultan Muhammad V installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Posted on 13 December 2016 - 05:32pm Last updated on 13 December 2016 - 07:45pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, ascended to the throne today when he was installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Arriving at the Parliament Square at 11am with the royal entourage, Sultan Muhammad was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

At the signal and announcement of the arrival of the royal herald, comprising 20 personnel of the First Battalion Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corp, the trumpet was sounded for arrival honours before the swearing-in ceremony.

Sultan Muhammad V was then ushered to the dais, passing a royal spear guard force.

This was soon followed by the royal salute.

The national anthem Negaraku was then played by the Royal Malay Regiment band led by Capt Nor Azizan Yahaya.

Simultaneously, the personal colours of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was raised to the blast of a 21-gun salute.

Sultan Muhammad V then inspected the guard-of-honour mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Major Mohd Riduan Mohd Basheer.

This was followed by the recital of prayers by Federal Territory mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri.

The Sultan then granted an audience to cabinet ministers and their spouses and senior government officials before departing at 11.20am to Istana Negara in Jalan Duta for the proclamation ceremony as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Others present to greet the Sultan were Dewan Negara president Datuk Seri S.A. Vigneswaran and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and members of Parliament.

Sultan Muhammad took the oath of office at Istana Negara as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony steeped in tradition and customs.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, also took the oath of office as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Muhammad and Sultan Nazrin were elected by the Conference of Rulers at its 243rd (Special) Meeting at Istana Negara on Oct 14, and will reign for five years from today.

Sultan Muhammad V, 47, succeeds the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, who completed his reign as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Monday.

Today's ceremony at the Balairong Seri (throne room) began with the 244th (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers held in conjunction with the oath taking of office and signing of the instruments of office by the two rulers.

Sultan Muhammad V, 47, who took off from Pengkalan Chepa at about 9.12am, arrived at the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 10.15am.

Previously known as Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra, Sultan Muhammad was born on Oct 6, 1969 and was proclaimed ruler of Kelantan in September 2010, succeeding his father, Sultan Ismail Petra, who was incapacitated by illness.