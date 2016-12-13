Federal Highway motorcycle lane upgrades, repair works complete by Dec 17

KUALA LUMPUR: Upgrading and repair works costing RM3.13 million for the motorcycle lane along the Federal Highway will be completed by this Saturday, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said the upgrading works involving installation of clear warning signages, repainting of road lines, street light repairs and fixing drainage covers are 98% complete.

She said additional proposals to further upgrade the motorcycle lane was put forth on Nov 8 with the special allocation of RM29 million given under the 2017 Budget.

"Following the budget allocation for next year, the Public Works Department has discussed with all the agencies namely KL City Hall, PLUS Bhd and SPRINT Bhd," Rosnah said.

She was responding to a question by Senator Datuk Koh Chin Wan on the status of the upgrading works on the motorcycle lane along the Federal Highway which is not safe for motorists.

"Based on the plans, the physical construction works for the proposed project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2017," Rosnah said.