Hundreds of pilgrims stranded in Nilai

NILAI: At least several hundred pilgrims looking to perform their umrah are stuck at a hotel in Nilai after their trip was delayed.

Retiree Nazim Ahmad said his group of 10 people was supposed to leave for Saudi Arabia on Dec 8 but have not done so as the travel agency seems unable to book a flight.

"They told me the flights have not received permission to land in Jeddah. I suppose that is an issue from their government's (Saudi Arabia) side," the 62-year old told theSun.

Nazim said the agency kept the group updated with briefings and gave pilgrims the option to abandon the trip, but said he is unsure if refunds are available.

The man from Kedah said he has been staying at the hotel since today and hopes the flight issues can be resolved soon.

A Johorean, who alerted theSun about the matter, said his group of four was supposed to leave on Dec 5 but have not received any confirmation since.

"Since Dec 5 they have been unable to give any confirmation on departure dates, only tentative," he said, adding that he paid RM6,500 for the package.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, claims there could be up to a thousand pilgrims whose flights are delayed and are waiting to perform their umrah.

He said he still hopes to perform his pilgrimage as soon as possible but he may cancel the trip if his group has not left by Friday.

"I saved for two years (for the trip), I am contemplating to cancel but my priority is to perform umrah. If I cannot go by Friday then I will consider to cancel," he said.

The man added that the travel agency has not given a concrete answer on the delay but is paying for their stay at the hotel.

Attempts to reach the travel agency in question have been unsuccessful at press time.