Malaysia, Singapore ink high-speed rail project

Posted on 13 December 2016 - 05:32pm Last updated on 13 December 2016 - 05:44pm

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore have inked the much anticipated high speed railway (HSR) project which will link Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, who is on a working visit to attend the 7th Malaysia–Singapore Leaders' Retreat in Wisma Putra.

The agreement was signed by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan and Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan at the Prime Minister's office here.

The HSR service is expected to be completed by 2026 and will cut travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to just 90 minutes.

The route totals 350km in Malaysia and 15km in Singapore.

The high speed rail is expected to boost connectivity, facilitate travel between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, enhance business linkages and improve people-to-people ties.



MORE TO FOLLOW