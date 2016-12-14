PPBM signs MoU with Pakatan Harapan to ensure straight a fight with BN

PETALING JAYA: Newly formed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with opposition pact, Pakatan Harapan (PH) which consists of PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Pakatan Harapan president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the electoral pact was formed between Pakatan Harapan and PPBM to ensure the opposition parties have a straight fight with Barisan Nasional in any election.

"The electoral pact is just an initial step as we will formally establish a formal opposition coalition before the next general election," Wan Azizah said after the signing ceremony.

Among the items listed in the agreement are to field only one candidate to represent both PH and PPBM in any election and that the candidate will be selected through discussions with all parties based on the candidate's winnability.

The agreement also states that there will be negotiation with all the parties that are not in the agreement to have only one candidate to represent the opposition in any election; the formation of a formal opposition coalition before the next election so that a government can be formed right after the election.

"Other points listed in the agreement include the the usage of a common manifesto by the coalition in the next election; to establish a joint technical committee to discuss seat allocations, manifesto and common framework; and that all parties within the agreement avoid issuing statements that could damage the good relationship between them," said Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah who read out the contents of the agreement.

Meanwhile, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin insisted that PPBM would continue to approach Islamic party, PAS, to work out a bigger electoral pact between all opposition parties to eliminate multi-cornered fights that would benefit BN.

"Despite us signing the agreement with Pakatan Harapan, it doesn't mean we will cease our negotiations with PAS.

"We just had our first negotiation with them and this will continue until we manage to get something good from it," Muhyiddin said after the ceremony.