Ringgit closes easier against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest as investors braced for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting on increasing interest rates.

At 6pm, the ringgit was traded at 4.4340/4390 against the US dollar from 4.4215/4255 on Friday.

A dealer said at the meeting starting later tonight, the market is expecting officials to raise rates by a quarter percentage point to between 0.50 per cent and 0.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chief Market Strategist at Forex Time Hussein Sayed said: "A 25-basis point increase in the federal fund rate is completely priced into the dollar and it will be a very big surprise if the central bank fails to deliver.

"The dollar index had appreciated by four per cent since Nov 9 to trade at the highest levels in more than 13 years, and for the greenback to continue moving higher it requires more than just a rate hike."

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit traded mostly lower.

Vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar, the ringgit fell to 3.1072/1125 from 3.1067/1100 and versus the yen it increased to 3.8470/8516 from 3.8643/8681 on Friday.

Against the British pound, the local currency depreciated to 5.6361/6437 from 5.5768/5832, while against the euro it decreased to 4.7085/7142 from 4.6974/6034.

The market was closed on Monday for the Maulidur Rasul holiday. — Bernama