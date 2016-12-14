Poland posthumously strips martial-law generals of rank

WARSAW: General Wojciech Jaruzelski, a key figure in Cold War history who imposed martial law in Poland in 1981, will be posthumously stripped of his military rank, along with fellow general Czeslaw Kiszczak, the defence minister said Tuesday.

"We are taking legal steps to strip Mr Jaruzelski and Mr Kiszczak of their military rank," Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz told journalists.

"Criminals who are responsible for military action against their own nation do not deserve to hold these ranks."

The pair were architects of the Dec 13, 1981 martial law edict, which sought to counter a wave of strikes and protests, led by the free trade union Solidarity, that threatened the regime.

Historians deem the event a turning point in the Cold War, for it inflamed public opposition to the regime and focussed western hostility on the Communist grip on eastern Europe.

Stripping the pair of their rank will need an amendment to the law on military service.

It should be passed easily in a parliament dominated by the country's conservative populist party, the Law and Justice Party (PiS).

Jaruzelski died in May 2014 at the age of 90, while Kiszczak, who was interior minister in 1981, died last year, also aged 90.

Martial law in Poland was imposed by the Military Council for National Salvation, led by Jaruzelski, who was also prime minister at the time, amid massive demonstrations by Solidarity.

Running to July 22 1983, the period was marked by the arrests and prosecution of thousands, as well as the death of nine striking coal miners in Katowice by police.

Jaruzelski and Kiszczak eventually surrendered power under the so-called round table agreement with Solidarity in April 1989 — an act that helped trigger the downfall of Communist regimes across eastern Europe that year.

Jaruzelski was vilified in the West, where he was notably lashed by the US defence secretary at the time, Caspar Weinberger, as a "Russian general in a Polish uniform."

Jaruzelski later argued that he had been forced to impose martial to prevent a Soviet-style invasion, of the kind that crushed the famous Prague Spring of 1968. — AFP