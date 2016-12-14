Wish the pope a happy 80th, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY: Want to wish Pope Francis many happy returns on his 80th birthday this week?

Now you can, with special email addresses set up by the Vatican in eight languages, including Latin.

The Argentine turns 80 on Saturday, though the Vatican said he won't be spending the day unwrapping presents and eating cake.

After a birthday morning mass with cardinals in the Pauline Chapel, he will get on with his day job, from a meeting with the Maltese president to talks with the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the Vatican said Tuesday.

The pontiff celebrated last year by blowing out 79 candles on a giant "biodynamic" lemon cake — made with organic and ethically-sourced ingredients — and hundreds of tango dancers put on a show in Saint Peter's square for him the year before.

He also marked his 78th by ordering the distribution of sleeping bags across Rome for the destitute, and had four homeless people over for his birthday breakfast on his 77th in 2013, just months after his election.

This year well-wishes can say a quick "felicem diem natalem" with the hashtag #Pontifex80, or write to these email addresses:

Papafranciscus80@vatican.va (Latin)

PapaFrancesco80@vatican.va (Italian)

PapaFrancisco80@vatican.va (Spanish and Portugese)

PopeFrancis80@vatican.va (English)

PapeFrancois80@vatican.va (French)

PapstFranziskus80@vatican.va (German)

PapiezFranciszek80@vatican.va (Polish)

— AFP