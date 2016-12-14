Get prepared for life after high school with DISTED

THINKING about the life after high school can be very challenging, but there's always support available to school leavers towards mapping a career pathway.

There are many ways that can lead to a rewarding career, one of the way is to continue with further education and training.

While studying overseas can be very costly and with all the hassle in submissions and applications, school leavers can opt for a DISTED College 3+0 degree programme with Staffordshire University UK.

Firstly, school leavers can opt for the DISTED diploma programmes with the options of business and accountancy and hospitality management. Upon completion, students can articulate into the second year of the 3+0 Staffordshire University degree programmes conducted locally at DISTED College.

Students can choose from the options of business management, accounting and finance, international business management, marketing management, and events management to continue their education journey.

In addition to DISTED's diploma programmes, students will be rewarded with dual award certification. Diploma graduates will be awarded with a BTEC Higher National Diploma (HND) by Pearson which is accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and recognised globally in both education and corporate sectors.

Alternatively, school leavers who are keen on social science and humanities studies can choose to pursue HELP University's degree programme in Psychology at DISTED College.

Students can be assured that the teaching quality, assessment, programme syllabus and structure are the same as conducted at HELP University. The course combines a unique blend of academic learning and practical training skills led by professional instructors, students will benefit from hands-on training and real-world projects exposures that lead to a work placement opportunity that also leads to suitable jobs after graduation.

DISTED College's tuition fees are relatively lower compared with other post-secondary options. In addition to the lower tuition fees, DISTED College has established five awards - mainly The Wawasan Education Foundation Award and the Yeap Chor Ee Charitable Trust Award, The DISTED Merit Award, The DISTED Degree Award, The DISTED President's Scholar Award and the DISTED Sport Excellence Award.

DISTED's open day is scheduled on Dec 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 9am to 5pm.

For more details call 04-2296579 or visit www.disted.edu.my