Police detain alleged mastermind behind Bill Kayong murder

Posted on 13 December 2016 - 11:30pm Last updated on 13 December 2016 - 11:36pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have made a major breakthrough in the murder of PKR Miri secretary Bill Kayong, with the arrest of the suspected mastermind behind the high-profile killing.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar told Bernama the suspect was picked up this afternoon at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) near here.

He also congratulated the Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the arrest.

"Congratulations Sarawak CID@PDRMsia for managing to close in and detain the mastermind behind Bill Kayong's murder at KLIA just now. #GoPDRMGo," said Khalid earlier in his official Twitter.

Kayong, 43, was gunned down while he was in his Toyota Hilux vehicle at a traffic intersection in Jalan Kuala Baram near Lutong, Miri on June 21.

Meanwhile, two suspects arrested in connection with Kayong's murder have been charged in the Magistrate's Court here in July this year.

Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, 29, was charged with the murder near E-Mart Supermarket in Jalan Miri-Bintulu.

The other, Lie Chang Loon, 37, was charged with abetting Mohamad in the killing.

No pleas were recorded from the accused. — Bernama