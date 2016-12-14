Malacca SB deputy chief dies after playing badminton

Posted on 14 December 2016 - 12:54am Last updated on 14 December 2016 - 01:01am

MALACCA: Malacca Special Branch deputy chief Supt Mohd Senu Mohd Nor collapsed and died after playing a match at the badminton court at the state police headquarters (HQ) here tonight.

Malacca police chief Datuk Ramli Din said Mohd Senu, 49, was rushed to the Malacca Hospital but was confirmed dead at 7.58pm.

He said Mohd Senu was resting after playing a match at 6.20pm when he collapsed.

"He just joined us at the state police HQ two months ago. Before that he was the Special Branch head at the Kuala Muda police HQ in Kedah.

"He had served the force for 28 years. He was a hardworking and dedicated officer," he told reporters when met at the hospital's mortuary.

He added that Mohd Senu was not known to have any problems and that police had classified the case as sudden death pending the post-mortem report.

Mohd Senu leaves behind wife Suraya Jusoh, 42, a teacher, and three children.

Ramli said the funeral will be held in Mohd Senu's home village Kampung Seribong in Pasir Tumboh, Kota Baru.

"Malacca and Kelantan police will help out in the funeral arrangements," he said. — Bernama