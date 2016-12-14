How to inject more 'Greenery' into your 2017 beauty routine

PANTONE has officially declared 'Greenery' as the colour of 2017, and cosmetics brand Butter London has wasted no time in releasing the official nail polish hue to match. But how else can you work the shade into your beauty look?

Butter London

You can wear the exact, Pantone-approved shade of 'Greenery' on your nails, thanks to Butter London, which has teamed up with the global colour authority to create a series of six nail polishes and lip glosses honouring 2017's star hue. In addition to Greenery, the line features lilac, cream and brown shades designed to complement the olive shade. US$10 from butterlondon.com

Sephora

When it comes to beauty, green isn't just a colour -- it can also be an ingredient. Sephora's Green Tea Face Mask is infused with green tea that aims to mattify the complexion, reduce shine and reduce the appearance of outbreaks. The zesty green packaging is also right on trend. US$6 from sephora.com

Origins

Go one step further with Origins' Ritualitea Matcha Madness Revitilizing Powder Face Mask, which just needs to be mixed with water to create a vivid green paste. When applied to the skin, the mask aims to revitalize and relax the complexion. US$36 from origins.com

Make Up For Ever

Show your true colours with the 'Iridescent Lime Green' version of Make Up For Ever's Aqua Matic waterproof eyeshadow. Sold in pencil format, the shadow is blendable yet smudge proof, and comes in 10 colours in total. US$22 from makeupforever.com

Youth To The People

Greens form the basis of this cleanser by Youth To The People, which includes kale, spinach and green tea on its ingredients list, to rid the skin of dirt and protect it from free radicals. US$36 from youthtothepeople.com — AFP Relaxnews