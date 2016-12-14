Investments down 3.7% in first nine months: Mida

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia saw a 3.7% dip in investments in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors for the first nine months of 2016, as a result of the global economic slowdown, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).

A total of RM150.8 billion worth of investments in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors were recorded for the first nine months of 2016, compared to RM156.6 billion approved in the same period last year.

The investments involved 3,784 projects and will create 117,550 employment opportunities.

Domestic investments of RM112.8 billion accounted for 74.8% of investments, with foreign investments making up the rest. The services sector attracted the largest portion of approved investments, contributing 71.9% or RM108.4 billion, followed by the manufacturing sector with investments of RM40.7 billion or 27.0%, and the primary sector with approved investments of RM1.7 billion or 1.1%.