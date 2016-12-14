Magni-Tech unit to shut manufacturing ops

PETALING JAYA: Magni-Tech Industries Bhd’s 99.64%-owned subsidiary South Island Packaging (Penang) Sdn Bhd (SIPP) has decided to shut down its manufacturing operations in the fourth quarter of the financial year ending April 30, 2017, following weak financial performance.

SIPP is principally engaged in the manufacturing of offset printing packaging products.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Magni-Tech said SIPP had been recording weak profit before tax (PBT) for the two financial years ended April 30, 2014 and 2016 and suffered a negative PBT for the financial year ended April 30, 2015.

“SIPP is operating in a very competitive environment and in an industry which is experiencing declining profit margins. Most of its major machinery and equipment are relatively old. Investment in new machinery will be costly and may not worth the return,” it noted.

Magni-Tech said the closure will involve ceasing all its manufacturing business activities, disposal of all the assets except leasehold land and factory building, and settle all the liabilities of SIPP.

“A total of 121 employees will be made redundant by the closure. Based on preliminary review, the closure will cost approximately RM2.72 million,” it added.