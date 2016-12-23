SPAN: Water supply fully restored ahead of schedule

PETALING JAYA: Water supply in all affected areas following Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) remedial works at its Bukit Badong substation, has been fully restored ahead of schedule.

National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Datuk Liang Teck Meng said the water disruption, which was initially scheduled until Christmas eve, has been discontinued effective today.

"We would like to inform that water supply to affected areas due to the temporary shut down of three Sungai Selangor water treatment plants following maintenance works by TNB is fully restored today.

"This is two days ahead of our initial schedule on Dec 24. As at 1pm, all 814 areas in the two zones have received full water supply," he said in a statement today.

Several areas in Selangor and the Federal Territory have had their water supply cut since Monday due to maintenance works at the TNB's facility in Hulu Selangor.

The repairs had affected the operations of the three water treatment plants, which supplies to some four million consumers in the Klang Valley.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), however, pointed that several areas in Gombak such as Taman TAR, Ampang Jaya, and Taman Bukit Indah may face temporary water disruption following a burst pipe near the area.

"All efforts are being taken to repair the pipe. But please note that this burst pipe incident is an isolated case and has nothing to do with the water disruption in areas involved with the recovery schedule," it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, a disgruntled consumer, Albert Lim, 63, who lives in Jalan Kapar, Batu 2 1/2 in Klang, complained that despite water supply having been restored fully, the pipes in his house were barely running.

"It is taking me hours to fill my pails. When people pay their bills late, Syabas sure knows how to cut our water supply. I hope they do something about this soon," he told theSun today.

When contacted, a source from Syabas explained that it was normal for water to be flowing slowly upon restoration of the main pipes.

"It will take some time to pressure up (the waters). Consumers can expect to have water running smoothly by tomorrow morning," she said.