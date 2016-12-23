B200T crash: Police open enquiry paper

GEORGE TOWN: The police have opened a police enquiry paper into the crash of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft at the Butterworth Air Force base to see if there was any element of negligence involved.

Penang police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rahim said the investigation conducted by the police was more focused on the possibility of negligence or other aspects, and would not be technical.

"The technical investigation will be conducted by the RMAF," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

In the 5.18pm incident on Wednesday, a Beechcraft B200T aircraft which had departed from the RMAF base in Subang, crashed near the Ammunitions Terminal of the Butterworth Air Base, killing pilot C. Kayamboo, 45, while three others were injured. — Bernama