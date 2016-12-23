Ratu Naga pelted with paint, eggs and flour by Jamal's men

AMPANG: A PKR member who was reaching out to help Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Jamal Yunos by bringing him water so he could have a bath was pelted with eggs, flour and even hit on the face outside the leader's house in Ampang today.

Activist Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, or better known as "Ratu Naga", brought water to Jamal's house following his complaint that he hadn't taken a bath in four days due to the water disruption in Selangor.

She was stopped and chastised by 30 people led by Jamal when all she wanted to do was send him some water.

"I was stopped in the middle of the road by 30 people together with Jamal, so I got down from the car and Jamal said he had been waiting to see me," she said.

"He asked me why I came alone, and when I told him that I just wanted to give him water, he told me that I was really stupid," she told reporters at a press conference after the fracas.

Right after their exchange of words, Syarul said that someone threw a mixture of water and paint at her.

"They threw water and paint and before I could react to that, I was pelted with eggs and there was a struggle where I was also hit," she said.

She also claimed that Jamal fled into his house during the tussle.

"My husband came out of the car to help me and shield me from the attacks, they threw punches. They punched me and I punched back, I have a black belt in karate so I hit them back," she said.

Speaking to theSun, Syarul said that she was on her way to make a police report about the incident that took place.

Jamal turned up at the Selangor government headquarters in Shah Alam on Wednesday clad in towels, wanting to shower in the mentri besar's office due to his frustrations over the water cuts in the state.