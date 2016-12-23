DPM'S younger brother Ahmad Dzulfikri dies

IPOH: The younger brother of Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Dzulfikri Hamidi, 45, died at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur at 11.30pm tonight.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Special Officer Datuk Khairuddin Tarmizi when confirming the death said Ahmad Dzulfikri died at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital but did not mention the reason for his death.

"I did not have the time to ask him (DPM) about his younger brother's ailment, when Datuk Seri telephoned me to inform me of the matter just now," he said when contacted by Bernama here tonight.

Ahmad Dzulfikri's remains would be buried at the Sungai Nipah Darat Muslim Cemetery in Bagan Datoh after Friday prayers tomorrow, Khairuddin said. — Bernama