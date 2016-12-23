Priyanka Chopra is named Pantene's new Global Brand Ambassador

PANTENE has named actress, film producer and philanthropist Priyanka Chopra as its newest Global Brand Ambassador.

Chosen for her inner strength and beauty, Chopra will be the newest face of Pantene's 'Strong is Beautiful' campaign, created to inspire women across the globe.

The campaign also celebrates Pantene's biggest shampoo breakthrough in 30 years with the development of shampoo that "go beyond washing" to nourish the hair from within with the nutrients it needs to be strong from the inside out.

Commenting on the news Chopra said, "I'm excited to come on board as the new Global Ambassador for Pantene. A favourite around the world, I love that Pantene celebrates and advocates that being strong is beautiful."

"I believe in celebrating the inherent strength that every woman possesses, which made the decision to align with Pantene an easy one. We BOTH believe that strong is beautiful and that every woman deserves glorious moments to pursue her dreams and to shine!" — AFP Relaxnews