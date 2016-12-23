International reserves at US$96.4 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to RM399.7 billion (US$96.4 billion) as at Dec 15, 2016.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.3 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times the short-term external debt, which includes short-term offshore borrowing, non-resident holdings of short-term ringgit debt securities, non-resident deposits with the banking system and other short-term debt.