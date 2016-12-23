Bursa Malaysia extends losses to open lower

Posted on 23 December 2016 - 11:21am Last updated on 23 December 2016 - 11:46am

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday's losses to open lower today on continued selling activities in selected heavyweight counters, as well as small caps, dealers said.

At 9.09 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 0.14 of a point at 1,623.06 from Thursday's close of 1,623.20.

The index opened 1.11 points lower at 1,622.09.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 84 to 53, while 133 counters remained unchanged, with 1,487 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 46.91 million shares worth RM18.05 million.

Public Investment Bank said the FBM KLCI opened lower following lower price swings for Italian banking stocks provided some interest as the broader market environment turned increasingly lacklustre ahead of the imminent holiday break.

"Italy was the focus for many investors as its third largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, headed towards a government-led rescue package, after the lenders failed to raise sufficient funds from a last-ditch attempt to bring in private capital," it said in a note today.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unable to breach the 20,000 milestone as equities across the globe continued to falter following strong rallies in recent weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 percent lower at 19,918.88, the S&P 500 closed 0.2 percent weaker at 2,260.96 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.4 percent at 5,447.42.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank rose three sen to RM7.79, TNB declined four sen to RM13.70, while Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM19.68 and RM6.91, respectively.

Of the actives, Asia Bioenergy Tech added half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, while Anzo Holdings, Hibiscus Petroleum and JAG were flat at 24.5 sen, 36.5 sen and 11.5 sen, respectively.

Among losers, Malaysia Pacific Industries eased 36 sen to RM7.41, Nestle lost 22 sen to RM78.06, Petronas Gas shed 16 sen to RM21.12 and Petronas Dagangan eased 12 sen to RM23.44.

The FBM Emas Index fell 7.05 points to 11,357.97, the FBMT100 Index was 7.16 points lower at 11,080.90, but the FBM Ace gained 8.13 points to 4,746.03.

The FBM Emas Syariah Index dipped 10.71 points to 11,940.11 and the FBM 70 eased 32.25 points to 12,977.94.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 4.41 points higher at 7,721.48 and the Finance Index rose 6.19 points to 14,202.20, but the Industrial Index decreased 5.19 points to 3,070.19.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM157.33 per gramme, down 18 sen from RM157.51 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama