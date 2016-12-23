Malaysian woman who was in coma in Turkey, dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Sharipah Saadah Mohamed (pix), the Malaysian woman who was in a coma following a high blood pressure in Turkey recently, died at the Bursa Hospital, in Turkey early this morning.

This was confirmed by her younger sister, Jawahiril Kamaliah Mohamad, 55, when contacted by Bernama today.

"My elder sister (Sharipah) died at 3.30am Turkish time (local time 8.30am) this morning after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

"The funeral arrangement for her will be made by the Bursa Hospital, Turkey together with her family and she would be buried in Turkey," she said.

Jawahiril Kamaliah also thanked everyone involved in giving donations to pay for the high cost of her sister's treatment in Turkey earlier.

On Dec 10, Sharipah, 57, suffered a brain haemorrhage while on tour in Turkey with her husband, Haron Mohd. Salleh. — Bernama