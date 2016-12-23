Too early to say if ill-fated RMAF plane sent 'mayday' call
Posted on 23 December 2016 - 12:13pm
GEORGE TOWN: It is still too early to say if a "mayday" call was issued when a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) reconnaissance aircraft crashed on Wednesday afternoon.
Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang said the accident happened after the aircraft was on a roll and taking off.
He said this happened at a take-off-and-landing exercise at the RMAF Butterworth base.
He hopes the evidence being gathered now could help investigators determine the cause.
"At the moment, it is a bit too early to say," he said in a press conference today with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein and Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohammad Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.
MORE TO FOLLOW