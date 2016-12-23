Too early to say if ill-fated RMAF plane sent 'mayday' call

GEORGE TOWN: It is still too early to say if a "mayday" call was issued when a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) reconnaissance aircraft crashed on Wednesday afternoon.

Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang said the accident happened after the aircraft was on a roll and taking off.

He said this happened at a take-off-and-landing exercise at the RMAF Butterworth base.

He hopes the evidence being gathered now could help investigators determine the cause.

"At the moment, it is a bit too early to say," he said in a press conference today with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein and Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohammad Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

MORE TO FOLLOW