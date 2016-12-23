Remains of DPM's younger brother arrives in Bagan Datoh

Posted on 23 December 2016 - 12:40pm Last updated on 23 December 2016 - 04:21pm

BAGAN DATOH: The remains of the younger brother of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the late Ahmad Dzulfikri, arrived at the family's residence in Kampung Sungai Nipah Darat, here at about 11.30am.

The body was brought from the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur by a van before the funeral prayers were held at the Al Falah Mosque and the burial at the Sungai Nipah Darat Muslim Cemetery after Friday prayers.

Also accompanying the body were Ahmad Zahid and wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis.

Ahmad Dzulfikri, 45, who was the youngest brother of the deputy prime minister died at 11.30 last night following heart, liver and kidney complications.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak expressed condolences to his deputy and family on the passing of his brother.

"My condolences to @Zahid_Hamidi (DPM's official Twitter account) and family on the passing of his younger brother, Ahmad Dzulfikri.

"May Allah bless his soul. Al-Fatihah," said Najib in a post on his Twitter account today.

Meanwhile, Zahid's daughter, Datuk Nurulhidayah via her Instagram account uploaded a status stating that Ahmad Dzulfikri or fondly known as Nanang/Lek Nanang suffered from Down Syndrome.

"May you be placed in heaven, Lek Nanang. A special human being, the best gift from Allah for the Hamidi family. Al Fatihah," she wrote.

The news of Ahmad Dzulfikri's passing also received the attention of national rock legend, Suhaimi Abdul Rahman or Amy Search last night.

Amy, through his Instagram account reposted two video clips with Nanang singing the song Isabella in a hospital ward, on Oct 28.

The video clip had the caption: "I have just received the sad news that brother Nanang has passed away. May he receive the blessings of Alllah. Al Fatihah. Condolences to his family".

Ahmad Dzulfikri's remains were laid to rest at the Sungai Nipah Darat Muslim Cemetery about 2.30 pm today.

Earlier, the funeral prayers at the Al Falah Mosque were led by Dr Syeikh Idris Al Maliki with Ahmad Zahid and more than 100 congregators joining in the prayers.

After the funeral prayers, the Deputy Prime Minister as the eldest of the nine siblings thanked all those who had helped in managing the funeral for his brother.

Ahmad Zahid said the tahlil session would be held tonight until Sunday. — Bernama