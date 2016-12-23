Argentine court to try Bieber for photographer assault

BUENOS AIRES: An Argentine court has ruled that pop star Justin Bieber must face trial for allegedly assaulting a photographer outside a nightclub in 2013, according to a decision published Thursday.

Judge Alberto Banos ordered Bieber to go on trial on charges of robbery, attempted robbery and assault with minor injuries, according to the decision.

The case dates to a stop in Buenos Aires on the Canadian heartthrob's Believe tour.

According to the complaint, a bodyguard, following Bieber's orders, forcefully seized photographer Diego Pesoa's camera and cellphone outside a nightclub in the upscale Palermo neighbourhood in November 2013.

Bieber has ignored court orders to appear before the judge, prompting Argentina to request an Interpol Red Notice for his arrest.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Matias Morla, welcomed the ruling.

"The judge's decision is excellent and represents a new slap in the face to Justin's arrogance," he said.

"Justin has hidden behind his fame and money to escape justice. Now he will have to observe the court ruling of a sovereign country like Argentina and show up to testify like any other citizen," he told Argentine newspaper Diario Popular.

Bieber, 22, once enjoyed a squeaky clean image, but has recently had frequent run-ins with the law, including in the United States and Canada. — AFP