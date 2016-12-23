Two women, one a 'Puan Sri', held over probe into offensive remark against Johor Sultan

JOHOR BARU: Two women, one of them with the title 'Puan Sri', are under remand for three days from today over an investigation into an offensive remark made against the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on Facebook.

Johor Baru Sessions Court assistant registrar Hidayah Abdul Manaf issued the remand order against the women, aged 54 and 51.

The women were brought to the court in a police vehicle at about 9.30am and were taken away in the same vehicle after the court proceedings ended at about 11am.

Their lawyer, Siti Zabedah Kasim, was present.

Earlier, Johor Police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said in a statement that the women were arrested in Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, Selangor, at 8.30pm yesterday over an investigation under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said the police received a report at 1.17pm on Dec 20 over an offensive remark made against the Sultan of Johor that could undermine national harmony and well-being.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said the police seized two mobile phones and two SIM cards from the women. — Bernama