Australia serial killer breakthrough after 20 years

SYDNEY: A man was charged Friday in an infamous Australian serial killer case after one of the country's longest and most complex police investigations spanning 20 years.

The deaths of three women who disappeared from the upmarket Perth suburb of Claremont after a night out between 1996 and 1997 shocked the country and struck fear into the city.

Police struggled to pin the blame on anyone and followed thousands of leads before arresting Bradley Edwards, 48, at a home in a Perth suburb on Thursday.

He was charged with the murders of Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon, whose bodies were found dumped in bushland. But an investigation into the killing of Sarah Spiers remains ongoing. Her body has never been found.

Edwards, who police allege acted alone, was also accused of attacking two other women.

Western Australia Police Commissioner Karl O'Callaghan said authorities never gave up.

"This has already been the biggest and most complex police investigation in WA history," he said. "Hundreds of police officers have worked on this case over the past 20 years.

"Operation Macro has been a massive body of work involving thousands and thousands of investigative actions."

Local media reports said Edwards showed no emotion when he appeared in court. He was remanded in custody to reappear on Jan 11. — AFP