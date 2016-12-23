Fire destroys six shoplots in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: A fire destroyed six shoplots at a three-storey premises here early today.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Three of the shoplots were on the first floor and the other three on the second floor of the building at Batu 8, Jalan Sibuga Jaya 20, said Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Razali Awang Ahmad.

He said the station sent five trucks with 19 fire-fighters to the location after it was notified at 2.39am.

"The fire was brought under control at 4.52am. The cause of the fire and the damage have yet to be ascertained," he said. — Bernama