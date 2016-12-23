Now everyone can ‘have’a car



Hassle-free online platform connects vehicle buyers and sellers and eases in-between processes and more

MOST car owners are not new to the hassle and inconveniences that come with buying a new car, more so, a second-hand vehicle.

Whether you are a buyer or a seller of a vehicle, the entire process involved in both cases are time consuming and stressful.

To the rescue is automotive portal MyMotor, which has introduced a "programme" that will help ease more than just the paperwork for processing of ownership and inspection for new and used cars via its "MyMotor SmartLease by MyEG" programme.



New vehicle leasing option

Through this new programme, residents of Peninsular Malaysia can now obtain a new or used car without having to commit to lengthy hire purchase plans.

The programme offers a leasing period of three or five years, requiring just a 10% down payment and a fixed monthly fee.

Customers will get to enjoy added benefits as their road tax, insurance and maintenance during the leasing period will be covered by MyEG Credit.

The lease contract allows vehicles to be driven within Peninsular Malaysia on condition that the mileage must not exceed 25,000km per year.

MyMotor will also provide all vehicles under the programme with a dedicated 24/7 hotline number for breakdowns and accident assistance.

When the leasing period is over, customers simply need to return the vehicle to MyMotor.

Alternatives and advantages

At the end of the lease period, customers have the option to renew the lease, obtain a new vehicle or purchase the existing vehicle from MyMotor and convert the lease programme to a hire purchase one.

"With the soft economy, finance institutions have now tightened their lending processes and as a result having to own a new or used car has become more difficult.

Cars are a depreciative asset which, unfortunately, we all need to get from place to place.

Customers are now looking for value in what they buy. As such, we want to offer an alternative solution to car ownership through our MyMotor SmartLease programme," said MyMotor COO Ivan Kuan.

"MyMotor SmartLease is designed for drivers to commute within the city or the occasional getaway weekend drive out of town, yet, not having to undertake the burden of a full loan and the depreciating cost of the car."

MyMotor is supported by Malaysia's leading e-government services provider, My E.G. Services Berhad.

For more information, visit the MyMotor website :

https://mymotor.my/



Huge advantages of MyMotor programme:

» serves as a sales and purchase assistant;»eases the buying and selling transactions by assisting buyers and sellers from start to finish;

» eases the burden of buyers by providing shorter-term lease contracts;

» provides for breakdown help and accident assistance;

» covers road tax, insurance and maintenance during lease period, etc.