Abdul Gani accepted as advocate and solicitor

KUALA LUMPUR: After retiring as the attorney-general in October last year, Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail (pix) was today accepted as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya.

Abdul Gani, 61, was among the five students accepted at the event to accept advocates and solicitors before High Court Judge Datuk John Louis O'Hara.

O'Hara said after reading the application from the petitioner, Abdul Gani, who requested to be accepted and registered as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya, the court hereby accepted Abdul Gani as an advocate and solicitor.

"I also instruct that Abdul Gani and his acceptance as an advocate and solicitor be registered by the registrar," the judge said.

Besides Abdul Gani, four students namely Wan Nurul Nabila Wan Mansor, Chee Weng Kian, Siti Aminah Abdullah and Yeoh Jie Yin were also accepted as advocates and solicitors after the proceedings today.

O'Hara advised the four newly accepted advocates and solicitors to be punctual and to learn from their mistakes.

He said the proceedings today were historical and most meaningful for the petitioners to advance in their status as gazetted advocates and solicitors.

At the event, former Bar Council president Ragunath Kesavan, as the teacher, donned the robe on Abdul Gani as his student, as a symbol that he (abdul Ghani) was now an advocate and solicitor.

Earlier, lawyer proposer Christopher Leong, who was also a former Bar Council president, read Abdul Ghani's petition.

Christopher said: "As the Attorney-General of Malaysia for 13 years starting from 2003, the petitioner (Abdul Gani) was the principal legal adviser to the government, the Public Prosecutor and effectively the head of the largest 'law firm' in the country".

Christopher also said that Abdul Gani has advised the government on innumerable matters, had undertaken and conducted numerous civil and criminal cases, and has dealt with a wide breadth of complex legal matters in both the domestic and international arenas throughout his years in service.

The petition to accept the five new advocates and solicitors did not get any objection from the Attorney-General's Department, Bar Council and the Kuala Lumpur Bar Committee. — Bernama