Vocal Penang Island city councillor will not seek another term

GEORGE TOWN: Dr. Lim Mah Hui, a vocal critic of the state government, will not seek another term as Penang Island City Councillor.

In his address to the full council meeting yesterday, he said he has declined to be nominated for another term after serving six years.

Mah said he had ups and downs during his tenure as Councillor but also moments of cooperation among other Councillors.

He also expressed his gratitude to the state government and council for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.

"I offer my apologies if I have stepped on any toes in the course of my duties" he said.

He however said everything that he had done during his years of service was for the betterment of the city.

Lim has been particularly outspoken against the state government on environmental issues.

In his speech, he praised the council for introducing the bicycle sharing system and upgrading the walkway along Pulau Tikus, saying it should be a benchmark for other areas to follow suit.

He also urged the council to act on those caught violating green lungs, while pointing out that high-rise buildings also proved a problem to local authorities.

"I will not call this development," he said, adding that development is not about erecting high-rise structures all over the place.