Penangites welcomed to celebrate new year at The Top@Komtar

GEORGE TOWN: The new tourism spot in Penang, THE TOP@Komtar here, will be ushering in 2017 with a New Year Countdown Party open to the public on New Year's Eve.

THE TOP General Manager Eugene Yau said that, the largest indoor theme attraction will be extending its opening hours to 1 am so that people can celebrate the New Year's festivities there.

"We hope that this will be a new place for people to come and usher in the New Year with their friends and families and join in the festivities and fun here.

"All the themed attractions and F&B outlets will also be open past midnight, so that people can have a great time with their family and friends as well as having dinner and drinks to celebrate the occasion," he told reporters here, today.

He said that a laser show will be live streamed for the public on big screens and there will also be a parade at level five which will feature dinosaurs as well as other attractions that will take place just before midnight. — Bernama