14 held in Labuan for drug abuse, trafficking

LABUAN: Police arrested 14 people suspected of involvement in drug abuse and trafficking in an operation here yesterday.

A police team made the arrestes during raids on two houses in Jalan Giat Mara, Kg Rancha Rancha, believed to be a hideout and drug den, Labuan Police chief Supt Adzhar Othman said to Bernama today.

"We arrested them in the raids from 1am to 7am on Thursday. During the raids, we found the synthetic drug syabu (methamphetamine) from four of them," he said.

Adzhar said the raids were the result of hard work and intelligence gathering by a dedicated team of officers who focused on a number of suspects.

"We have seen first-hand how illegal drugs can ruin lives and devastate communities and residents should not have to live in fear or intimidation of this sort of illegal activity taking place in their neighbourhood," he said. — Bernama