Hishammuddin encourages son of late RMAF pilot to be like his father

GEORGE TOWN: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Tun Hussein has encouraged the eldest son of late Major C.Kayamboo, to pursue his dream to become a pilot like his father and to take care of the family.

Hishammuddin had also vowed to ensure the well-being of the family is in good hands and the education of the children is looked after.

"We will be here for you. Don't worry. Just tell us what you need and we will arrange everything for all of you.

"I will support you and so does the air force. Your father was a great man and let his spirit live in you," he said during his visit to the family house of the late Kayamboo in Sungai Nibong here, today.

K.Indran, 12, who has the same dream as his father, said that his father had taught him basic air craft parts and models and hoped that one day he would be like his father.

"What happened will not stop me," said Indran while Hishammuddin promised that he would support Indran to pursue his dreams personally.

The defence minister was seen to be overwhelmed by emotions as he had asked the family to stick together and be strong no matter what happened.

Overwhelmed by his feelings, Hishammuddin shared his pain of losing close family members in tragedies including MH17, where his grandmother was one of the passengers in the ill-fated plane.

"I have lost some of my close family members too and I can understand how painful it is. It takes time to overcome the emotion. All of you must stay strong," he said while wiping his tears and holding the hand of Kayamboo's mother, S.Indera Devi, 65.

Hishamuddin also promised Indera Devi that she would be receiving full medical treatment especially for her new denture.

"Don't worry. Your son could not do it for you but we will do it on behalf of him. We are in debt of gratitude for your son's sacrifice for the country," he said.

The ministry had given to the family a total of RM522,000 and Hishamuddin had given some personal contributions as well.

Kayamboo's wife, K.Usha said that she was thankful for the contribution as they had lost the family's breadwinner.

In the incident at 5.18 pm Wednesday, the Beechcraft B200T that was piloted by Kayamboo had crashed at the Butterworth Air Force base, leaving three others injured.

Two of the injured had been transfered to Penang Hospital for treatment while another had been transferred to Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan in Kuala Lumpur.

Kayamboo who was laid to rest yesterday with full military honours leaves behind wife S. Usha, and four children namely Indran, 12, K.Vashini, 11, K.Sanvendran,7, and K.Maitrashini, 2. — Bernama