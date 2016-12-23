Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia ink agreement on currency cooperation

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bank of Thailand, respectively has signed two bilateral memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with Bank Indonesia on a framework of cooperation to promote the settlement of bilateral trade and direct investment in their local currencies.

In a joint-statement last Friday, the banks said the MoUs signify a key milestone in regional central banking cooperation.

Following the successful implementation of a similar arrangement between Bank Negara and Bank of Thailand earlier this year, they said these bilateral arrangements will efficiently facilitate economic and financial activities among the three countries.

“The enabling environment will benefit businesses by reducing transaction costs and enhancing efficiency of trade and investment settlements.

“Amidst the current volatile global financial market conditions, this will offer businesses more options in choosing currencies for trade settlement,” the banks noted.

They added that the framework will pave the way for wider usage of local currencies in the Asean Economic Community and spur further development of the regional foreign exchange and money markets, in support of wider economic and financial integration.

These bilateral MoUs were signed by Bank Indonesia's governor Agus DW Martowardojo, Bank Negara's governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim and Bank of Thailand's governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.