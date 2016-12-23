Fitters aborts plan to list subsidiary in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Fitters Diversified Bhd has terminated plans to list its subsidiary Future NRG Sdn Bhd (FNRG) on Catalist, the sponsor-supervised board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd.

In a filing with the stock exchange, Fitters, however, said it may re-consider the listing of FNRG on a stock exchange in the future and will make the relevant announcement in due course.

FNRG develops renewable, alternative and waste-to-energy projects primarily under build-own-operate and also build-own-operate and transfer.