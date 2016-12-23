Wan Junaidi: No compromise on preservation of natural environment

KUCHING: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has always ensured that there would be no exploitation of natural resources in the country without adhering to international standards and guidelines.

Its minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said the ministry should not be seen as an agency that denies efforts to exploit the natural resources available in the country.

"We are not against mining because mining is part of wealth but when carrying out such activities, there should be no damage to the environment or cause any type of pollution," he said.

Wan Junaidi who is also the Member of Parliament for Santubong told reporters when asked to comment about the bauxite issue in Kuantan after being briefed of projects carried out in Santubong.

Yesterday, Wan Junaidi had announced that the cabinet had decided to extend the moratorium period for bauxite mining in Kuantan, Pahang by another three months although the earlier date was Dec 31.

He said the fourth extension of the moratorium was agreed to by Cabinet to enable 2.95 million tonnes of bauxite stockpiles to be taken out.

Wan Junaidi said an aerial visit to the bauxite mining areas and the port in Kuantan revealed that the pollution level had improved.

He said piles of bauxite could still be seen at several locations but there were no signs of lorries, excavators or other equipment at the sites.

Meanwhile, speaking of projects carried out in the Santubong parliamentary constituency that involved areas like Tanjung Datu, Demak Laut and Pantai Damai; Wan Junaidi said he was happy to note that work was progressing according to schedule.

He said 309 small projects worth RM130 million were approved. — Bernama