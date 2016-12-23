Businessman loses RM32,000 in robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman involved in the sale of jewellery lost RM32,000 to two robbers in Desa Pandan, Wangsa Maju here last Wednesday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said in the 4pm incident, the 35-year-old victim was suddenly approached by the suspect, believed to be an Indonesian wearing a helmet.

"The victim initially settled his errand at a bank nearby and was walking towards his car which was parked at a car park area near the bank.

"He was carrying a bag with the RM32,000 cash and 300g of jewellery," Mohamad Roy said in a statement yesterday.

The victim had put the bag of cash and jewellery in the backseat of his car before the two Indonesians approached the victim and grabbed the bag from the backseat of the car.

The two had fled on a black EX5 motorcycle.

He said police are in the midst of identifying the suspects.

"Inspection found a fingerprint on the backseat of the car but further analysis revealed the suspect's finger prints to be more dominant and still new," he said.

He said the victim suffered an estimated loss of RM92,000 and the case would be investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.