Penang state government leading ala mafia style: Gerakan

GEORGE TOWN: Gerakan today had slammed the current Penang state government leadership for ruling ala the "mafia style".

Its chairman, Teng Chang Yeow (pix) in a press conference today said the people of Penang could not even criticise the state leadership at all, or they would be prosecuted.

"The state leadership will look for your fault, even small if you go against them. First, they try to silence me, then the media and now the people," he said in a press conference here today.

Teng was referring to the incident that involved Patrick Ooi, owner of Kaffa coffee franchise where parts of his coffee shop at the Penang International Airport (PIA) was demolished for not having an approval by the local council.

The state Barisan Nasional chairman claimed that Ooi was under scrutiny by the councillors after he had criticised Lim's leadership early this week.

Describing this as "vengeful, petty and intolerance of criticism", Teng questioned how low can the state government leadership go before becoming dictatorial.

"We have been intimidated by the current leadership for going against them.

This is revengeful. How can a state government do such things just because we criticise them," he said. — Bernama